National Heart Institute says all clear for Dr Mahathir, to be released soon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be discharged in a few days after undergoing several medical investigations at the National Heart Institute (IJN), it said.

In a statement, IJN said that a team of doctors charged with investigations into Mahathir’s medical check-up were satisfied with the results of their testing.

“The team of doctors treating Tun Dr Mahathir is satisfied with results of the investigations done over the last few days.

“Following this, Tun Dr Mahathir is ready for discharge within the next few days. Tun Dr Mahathir and Tun Siti Hasmah express their thanks to everyone who has been praying for Tun Dr Mahathir,” it said, referring to Dr Mahathir’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali.

On December 16, IJN released a statement saying that Mahathir had been admitted into the hospital at 7pm for a full check-up and observation.

In a later statement, IJN said that Mahathir was undergoing several tests, and would be released in a few days.

Dr Mahathir has a history of illnesses relating to his heart. He had his first heart attack in 1989, when he was 64 years old.

Then in 2006, he had two more heart attacks, and a year later underwent a quadruple bypass surgery.

The last time Dr Mahathir was hospitalised was on February 10, 2018, also at IJN — due to a chest infection.