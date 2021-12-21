Johor Sultan stresses importance of tighter border controls during audience with home minister

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has an audience with Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin in Johor Baru, December 21, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, Dec 21 — Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today said that Malaysia’s sovereignty and security should be strengthened through enhanced controls at all major entry points as well as along national borders.

The state Ruler said this after an audience with Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin here today.

The audience lasted for almost two hours, during which Sultan Ibrahim expressed his concern about the sovereignty and security of the country to Hamzah.

“I discussed Pulau Pisang, Pulau Batu Puteh (Pedra Branca) and also Tompok Utara, where security controls, especially at the nation’s borders and main entry points must be improved,” said Sultan Ibrahim to the Royal Press Office (RPO), in a statement that was later posted on his official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said control of the country’s borders has always been the Home Ministry’s priority in ensuring that national security and order are preserved.

He said Sultan Ibrahim also emphasised the same and offered his advice on how border controls could be strengthened.

“His Royal Highness also expressed his sadness over the boat tragedy involving undocumented migrants that capsized and led to the loss of many lives in the waters off Tanjung Balau in Kota Tinggi recently,” said Hamzah.

The Larut MP also said Sultan Ibrahim had offered several suggestions, especially in relation to the many ships anchored in national waters.

“There are also many ships anchored in the country’s waters, especially in the Desaru area which His Royal Highness places great importance on the safety of local fishermen, especially when seas are rough.

“Similarly, His Royal Highness proposed the introduction of a security structure, including a radar system in the country’s waters to detect intruders.

“I will pay attention to all these things,” said Hamzah.

Johor’s coastal area is known to have vast, porous borders with unfettered access to the sea and have been used as illegal entry and exit points by foreigners.