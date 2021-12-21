Finance minister: Benefit payment for mySalam rises six-fold to RM76.9m in 2020

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said mySalam had also forked out RM119.6 million until November 2021 on claims related to Covid-19. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The benefit payment for mySalam scheme for hospitalisation and critical illnesses have increased six-fold to RM76.9 million in 2020, and subsequently rose to RM120.9 million for the first 11 months of 2021.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said mySalam had also forked out RM119.6 million until November 2021 on claims related to Covid-19.

In 2019, he said the scheme had helped 4.3 million individuals in the B40 group with benefit payment of RM11.5 million.

“In addition, in Budget 2022, mySalam scheme will be expanded up to two-fold to cover over nine million individuals.

“The mySalam scheme has been improved with an allocation of RM50 million for medical devices assistance for B40,” he said during the winding up debate on the Supply Bill 2022 for the Finance Ministry at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

He said the government would continue to monitor the performance and improve the scheme based on the capability of the mySalam fund.

“Generally, based on customer charter, claims are processed in 10 working days. To reduce delays and increase awareness, the number of staff is increased, besides providing special counter at the main hospital in each state,” he said.

On the safety of the scheme, Tengku Zafrul said data of recipients of the mySalam scheme managed by Great Eastern Takaful Bhd will only be used for the purpose of the scheme and not allowed for other purposes such as selling insurance or takaful products.

“The security of mySalam recipients data is serious and subject to the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 and Official Secrets Act 1972,” he said.

On the Perlindungan Tenang Voucher, he said all eight million recipients of Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat are eligible to receive the voucher worth RM50 announced in Budget 2021 for the benefit of the B40 group.

“Up to December 15, close to 900,000 people in the B40 group have redeemed the vouchers amounting to almost RM45 million through the purchase of insurance or takaful registered as Perlindungan Tenang product.

“In general, this programme involves 16 insurance companies and takaful operators under the General Insurance Association of Malaysia, Life Insurance Association of Malaysia and Malaysian Takaful Association,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul said individuals can check their eligibility to claim this voucher at www.myPTV.my or visit any insurance company and takaful operator that offer the Perlindungan Tenang product.

For eligible applicants, he said the redemption of the vouchers can be made by visiting www.mycoverage.my or directly at the counters.

“Perlindungan Tenang product includes various types of protection such as life insurance protection, critical illness, hospitalisation, disability, fire, and house damage due to flood,” he said.

He said the Perlindungan Tenang Voucher has been improved and its value has been increased to RM75 for 2022, whereby the B40 group can redeem the voucher from January 1, 2022 with any registered insurance companies and takaful operators. — Bernama