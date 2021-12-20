PM Ismail Sabri: Nonstop effort to help flood victims in Taman Sri Muda

Search and rescue personnel help evacuate flood victims in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam December 20, 2021. In his Facebook posting, the prime minister said the evacuation of over 500 victims which began last Friday was being mounted by the rescue teams from the Shah Alam, Subang Jaya and Puchong fire and rescue stations. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Efforts to evacuate residents who are still trapped in their flooded houses in Taman Sri Muda area in Shah Alam are being intensified with the use of 41 boats, 16 lorries and other assets today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In his Facebook posting, Ismail Sabri said the evacuation of over 500 victims which began last Friday was being mounted by the rescue teams from the Shah Alam, Subang Jaya and Puchong fire and rescue stations.

“I completely understand the public’s concern about the safety of those stranded by floods and as I have stressed before, rescue efforts are being intensified and rescue operations are being carried out nonstop,” he said.

The prime minister said the Social Welfare Department is also preparing cooked meals to be sent to victims at home and relief centres.

He said he would continue monitoring the development and pray for the flood situation to improve soon.

Ismail Sabri also thanked the security forces, relevant agencies, as well as volunteers, non-governmental organisations and every member of Keluarga Malaysia who had been working tirelessly in helping the victims. — Bernama