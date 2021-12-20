Minister says no plan to change maximum retail price of Covid-19 self-test kit

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the test kit had been declared as a controlled item effective last December 1 and it would be an offence to hoard the product. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 20 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (MDTCA) does not intend to change the maximum retail price of Covid-19 self-test kits for the time being, said its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said although the maximum price of the kit had been set at RM19.90 per unit, some retailers were already selling them at a cheaper price.

“We don’t need to change (the maximum price), now the price has reduced a lot, some (retailers) are selling for slightly more than RM4 per unit, some for RM4.60 per unit and there also retailers selling at RM4.90 per unit,” he told a press conference after checking the price of goods at a mall here, today.

He said the price dropped automatically due to competition after the ministry approved more brands of the test kit to enter the market in the market.

Nanta said the test kit had been declared as a controlled item effective last December 1 and it would be an offence to hoard the product. — Bernama