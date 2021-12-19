Sarawak election: Mulu results to be announced later, says EC

A man casts his vote at the SJK Chung Hua No.4 polling centre in Kuching December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 19 — The Election Commission (EC) today announced the election results for only 81 of the 82 Sarawak state seats, and postponed the result for Mulu seat due to safety factor, said its chairman, Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh.

He said that election officials, who need to bring the ballot boxes to the official vote-tallying centre using helicopters, were faced with bad weather as well as obstructed road network.

“In this regard, the election results for the Mulu seat will be announced as soon as the ballot boxes are received,” he said at a press conference here last night.

Abdul Ghani said that the voter turnout percentage in the 12th Sarawak state election would also be announced with the announcement of the results for the Mulu seat.

He also announced that out of 81 state seats, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) won 75 seats while Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and DAP only managed four and two seats respectively.

Meanwhile, commenting on the 55 per cent voter turnout as of 4 pm today, he said that the unpredictable weather factors following the heavy rain were among the main reasons why the percentage was less than expected.

Abdul Ghani also thanked all parties involved in the Sarawak state election this time. — Bernama