Sarawak DAP deputy chairman takes full responsibility for Sibu wipeout

DAP flags are seen along a road ahead of the Sarawak State polls, in Kuching December 15, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SIBU, Dec 19 — Sarawak DAP deputy chairman David Wong Kee Woan has taken full responsibility for the party’s failure to win all four seats it contested in Sibu in the 12th Sarawak state election.

He said he was ready to accept any decision taken by the party leadership as they had all worked hard and done their best.

“Unfortunately, we lost all four seats in Sibu. But we respect the choice and decision made by the voters. We thank those who placed their trust in us and DAP.

“I will take full responsibility for the party’s defeat in Sibu. I will accept whatever decision (the party takes). (As for) My position in the party, I leave it to the party leadership to decide,” he told a media conference at the Sibu DAP headquarters here today.

He said that he expected them to win at least three of the seats. However, on polling day yesterday (December 18), the party’s two incumbents and two newcomers lost in Sibu.

The 12th election saw DAP fail to defend the Bukit Assek and Pelawan state seats it won in the 2016 polls.

Wong, who is a two-term assemblyman for Pelawan, lost to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) newcomer Michael Tiang Ming Tee with a 100-vote majority in a five-cornered fight for the seat.

Irene Chang Oi Ling also failed to defend the Bukit Assek seat in a six-cornered fight that was won by Chieng Jin Ek of GPS with a majority of 874 votes.

DAP’s two newcomers, Paul Ling Fong and Amy Lau Bik Yieng fell in Dudong and Bukit Assan respectively.

The Dudong seat was won by Datuk Seri Tiong Ting Sing of GPS while Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh retained the Bawang Assan seat. — Bernama