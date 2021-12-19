PLUS: Shah Alam toll plaza & interchange remain closed

The Federal Highway was rendered impassable after persistent rainfall caused floods in Shah Alam December 19, 2021.― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Shah Alam Toll Plaza and Interchange is still closed following the flash floods that occurred on Saturday.

As at 7 this morning, PLUS’s coordinated efforts to rescue and provide assistance together with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Fire and Rescue Department managed to reach more than 226 victims safely and place them at secure locations along the highway, including at its headquarters, Persada PLUS, PLUS Malaysia Bhd said in a statement.

At press time, traffic is still being diverted to Subang Interchange and Seafield Interchange.

PLUS will continue to monitor the situation as its personnel are assisting with clean-up works of the affected areas. Those planning to travel to and from these locations are advised to delay their plans until further notice or look for alternative routes, it said.

Customers are also advised to get updates on the latest traffic information on the PLUS website, www.plus.com.my and social media including Twitter PLUSTrafik, PLUS Malaysia Facebook, as well as PLUS App. — Bernama