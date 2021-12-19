Muhyiddin: Seat distribution for GE15 in Perikatan should be finalised soon

President of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during the candidate announcement ceremony by Perikatan Nasional for the Melaka State Election in Shah Alam on November 6, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The negotiations on seat distribution among the component parties in Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the 15th General Election (GE15) need to be finalised as soon as possible, said Bersatu chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

So far, no decision was made on the parliamentary or state seats to be contested by any of the component parties.

“The seat negotiations among the parties should begin soon to decide which seats to be contested by Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan and our allies in Sabah it shouldn’t take too long to be finalised,” he said when winding up the debate and officiating the closing of the 4th Bersatu General Assembly here today.

On Undi18 which would take effect on January 1, Muhyiddin said the party should begin formulating a strategy to lure the young people to support Bersatu’s struggle.

“Bear in mind that the current situation will change significantly. We cannot assume that the results of the last election will be retained unless we deal with the Undi18 issues,” he said. — Bernama