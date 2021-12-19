MetMalaysia: Rain red alert for Klang Valley extended, expanded to Pahang

A motorcyclist rides through floodwaters on Jalan Labohan Dagang in Nilai December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― The extremely heavy and persistent downpour that left parts of the Klang Valley flooded is expected to continue across today, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) warned when extending a rainfall red alert.

Yesterday, MetMalaysia already raised Klang Valley’s alert level from amber, which signified heavy and persistent rainfall, to red after the deluge in the central region of the peninsula failed to recede despite persisting through the previous night and the entire day.

According to the department, the red alert has been issued for the city here, all of Selangor except Sepang, and has also been extended to the districts of Jerantut, Bentong, and Kuantan in Pahang.

Most other parts of the peninsula were under a yellow rainfall alert, which warned residents to be cautious of persistent precipitation.

Earlier, social media platforms were inundated with photographs and videos showing parts of KL and Selangor, particularly Klang and Shah Alam, under unusually severe floods.

Some of those affected have variously described the floods they witnessed as unprecedented or of a severity not seen since decades ago.

Such was the flooding that the Selangor police had announced the closure of several major roads in the state including the portions of the Federal Highway.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari disclosed yesterday that he was told that parts of the state had sustained over 380mm of rain distribution, or over twice the previous record of 180mm.

Last night, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also said he has directed all relevant ministries and agencies to mobilise available resources in response to the floods across several peninsular states.

The PM is scheduled to visit two parts of Klang today to personally inspect the damage from the floods.

Earlier this week, Ismail Sabri coincidentally said the country must pay attention to rising global temperatures that would cause further climate change and worsen incidents such as floods and droughts in Malaysia.