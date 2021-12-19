MCA passes nine resolutions at 68th General Assembly

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The 68th MCA General Assembly today unanimously passed nine resolutions covering party affairs, politics, government, economy and education.

The resolutions were passed by 1,246 delegates who attended the general assembly held in a hybrid manner due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after being debated by 14 delegates.

Among the resolutions is the support for the government to fully implement the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) so that all government services may be performed online and in a cashless manner.

On the economic front, MCA also supports plans to gradually reinstate Goods and Services Tax (GST) starting from a reduced rate of three per cent, while also requesting that the relevant mechanism for tax collections and rebates must be enhanced and fine-tuned.

The party also pledged support for the government to achieve the targets laid out in the 12th Malaysia Plan, including developing Malaysia into a high-income nation, improving quality of life and lowering carbon emission.

On politics, the party expressed its firm stand on the principles of moderate pluralism, freedom and democracy against attempts from political parties and individuals to radicalise the country by imposing personal, as well as religious values onto others.

It also sought bipartisan consensus, as well as the support from non-governmental organisations and Malaysian citizens for the House of Representatives Recall Act to discourage party-hopping behaviours and stabilise the political situation.

On education, MCA firmly defends the vernacular school system as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

Due to the worsening floods in numerous areas nationwide, the general assembly was concluded earlier today and all party members have been instructed to actively engage in disaster relief upon returning to their respective states. — Bernama