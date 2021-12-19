Malaysia adds 36 more people to Covid-19 fatality record with seven brought-in-dead

Malaysia recorded 36 Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Malaysia recorded a two-fold rise in Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours with 36 cases, including seven brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Health Ministry data as of midnight showed the cumulative Covid-19 deaths in the country is currently at 31,073, including 6,282 BID.

The increase was from the day before, where only 18 deaths with one BID were reported.

In the past two weeks, the nations’ average death per one million people is at 11, with Terengganu still the highest at 32 followed by Perak at 19 and Negri Sembilan and Penang both at 17.

This was followed by Perlis (16), Kelantan (14), Kedah (12), Pahang and Labuan (10).

Three states — Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Sabah each recorded an average of eight deaths per one million people.

The Klang Valley, which includes Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, each recorded seven deaths, followed by Melaka and Sarawak with each registering five deaths respectively.

Putrajaya remains the only state which recorded zero deaths.

The nation’s overall death rate is at 1.1 per cent out of the total Covid-19 cases of 2,709,557 as yesterday.

According to granular data, death by age group shows 24.9 per cent for those above the age of 80, while those aged 70 to 79 also represent 25.3 per cent of deaths in the last two weeks, with the data updated as of December 18.

For those aged 60 to 69, this age group represents 27.2 per cent of total fatalities followed by 13.6 per cent of those between the ages of 50 to 59.

For ages 5 to 11 and 12 to 17, no death was recorded in these age groups in the past two weeks.

Covid-19 infections

Data from the website also stated that there are still 54,094 active Covid-19 cases as of yesterday.

This includes 45,577 individuals or 84.3 per cent who are home quarantined, while 7.7 per cent or 4,144 people are placed in quarantine centres, while 3,982 people or 7.4 per cent are hospitalised.

Out of those who are hospitalised, 176 are treated in the intensive care unit without the need of ventilators, while another 215 people required the aid of ventilators.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded more recoveries than new infections ― 5,435 and 4,049 ― bringing the cumulative infections to 2,709,557.