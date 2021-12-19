Klang MP appeals for donations, volunteers, 4x4 vehicles and boats to assist flood victims

Klang MP Charles Santiago said his service centre had prepared 3,000 food baskets and distributed them to the affected residents in nine areas. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Charles Santiago

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Klang MP Charles Santiago is appealing for volunteers and anyone else who can lend or rent out their four-wheel drive vehicles and boats to deliver aid to flood victims in affected areas in his parliamentary constituency.

The Opposition lawmaker said his parliamentary service centre is currently facing a manpower shortage to distribute food and water, as well as go out on rescue operations as many places are still inundated even though the rains have temporarily stopped.

“Our staff and volunteers are also victims of the floods. Hence, we are here to recruit more volunteers for the food distribution and the rescue work.

“We also need more four-wheel-drive vehicles and boats to reach out to the victims,” he posted on his Facebook page this morning.

Charles said those interested in donating essential items, volunteering or lending (as well as renting) their vehicles and boats can contact Puspa at 0126066114.

Heavy rains over the weekend in the peninsula have caused widespread flooding in several states, including densely populated Selangor, Pahang, Perak and Kelantan.

In Selangor, the port town of Klang was one of the earliest areas to be inundated. It remains one of the areas that have been severely impacted following a heavy afternoon downpour that began last Friday.

The Selangor Mentri Besar’s Office said 6,242 people have been evacuated from flooded areas statewide and placed in shelters as at 8am today.

Yesterday, the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said a total of 20 flood evacuation centres have been operational in Klang to accommodate 2,604 flood victims.

A majority of those rescued from their flooded homes were evacuated to two primary schools. SK Telok Gong and SK Johan Setia are currently housing 681 and 793 displaced people respectively.

Charles said that his office will also be setting up a fundraising campaign to purchase urgent relief items for those who are at the evacuation centres.

He said it was also to provide cash assistance and services for cleaning, post-flood recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

All donations can be channelled to the MP Klang Training Centre CIMB Bank account number: 8600 474 130.

Earlier, Charles said his service centre had prepared 3,000 food baskets and distributed them to the affected residents in nine areas, namely: Bayu Perdana, Melawis, Taman Setia, Palm Groove, Telok Gong, Klang Utama, Pandamaran, Port Klang and Taman Sentosa.

“Our team will continue to mobilise and maximise the resources as well as the manpower we have for tomorrow’s food distribution.

“We want to reach out to more people, as much as possible,” said the third-term Klang MP.

Charles also cautioned that the situation would remain the same or worse today as heavy rain and strong winds continued to hit Klang until 1am.

He said the Malaysian Meteorological Department has also issued a red warning —following the critical level of heavy rain continuing until tomorrow.

“The water level is also expected to rise. Please remain vigilant. Prime Minister (Datuk Seri) Ismail Sabri (Yaakob) only responded to public outcry at 11pm last night and promised to mobilise security forces to assist the victims,” he said, urging those in need of urgent rescue to contact the emergency line at 03-56500503/ 56500504/56500599.

Charles said the floods had hit Klang badly and many families had been evacuated from their homes, with damage to furniture and electrical appliances.

“So far, we need more emergency assistance for immediate relief items at the evacuation centres,” he said.

In a separate Facebook post, Charles criticised the prime minister for scheduling a visit to Klang today without contacting him or the assemblyman as the area’s elected representatives.

“Not doing so shows he is not interested in working across the (political) aisle. Nor is he interested in learning about what is actually happening on the ground and how we could come together to mitigate these frequent floods,” he said, adding that it went against the spirit of “Keluarga Malaysia”, the familial concept initiated by Ismail Sabri after becoming prime minister.