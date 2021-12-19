Floods: Priority is saving lives, delivering food, says PM Ismail

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob being briefed on the country’s flood situation by National Disaster Management Agency Director-General Datuk Aminuddin Hassim at the National Disaster Control Center in Puchong December 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The government’s immediate priority in response to the floods in several states is to save lives by evacuating people who were trapped, said Datuk Seri Ismai Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said the government would also ensure that food was provided to the flood victims, especially in the Klang Valley, which was the worst hit region.

“We cannot afford to wait, (other types of aid) will be discussed later; what is important now is to rescue stranded victims first by moving them to safe grounds. We will work out financial aid and other kinds of assistance later.

“We know that when victims are moved out, they don’t have food. Nadma is working with the JKM (Social Welfare Department) and other agencies to deliver food,” he told a press conference at the National Disaster Command Centre (Smart) here last night.

As at 11pm today, 188 relief centres (PPS) have been opened in six states hit by flooding following heavy rain since yesterday, involving 11,384 victims from 4,500 families.

Apart from Selangor, the other states hit by floods are Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Melaka, Negri Sembilan and the latest, Perak.

Ismail Sabri said the authorities would ensure that the process of evacuation and delivering food aid was carried out last night itself.

There are 521 forward bases of JKM throughout the country which are ready to supply essential items to victims at PPS.

On the latest flood situation in Selangor, Ismail Sabri said that as at 10.45pm, 45 PPS had been opened, housing 3,826 victims from 2,551 families.

“The situation is Selangor is quite disorganised as this state was usually not affected during the monsoon season,” he said.

Therefore, the prime minister said he had instructed the Inspector-General of Police to deploy more personnel to help flood victims in Selangor.

Ismail Sabri said 39 relief centres were opened in Kelantan; two in Terengganu; 84 in Pahang; 45 in Selangor as well as nine in Melaka and Negri Sembilan respectively.

“Federal and state disaster management committees have mobilised all assistance and assets under their administration.

“Overall, 66,015 personnel from enforcement agencies are involved, comprising the police, armed forces, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Public Works Department, Social Welfare Department and local authorities,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said there were 5,731 relief centres ready throughout the country that can house a total of 1.6 million evacuees.

He also said 500 Keluarga Malaysia Squad volunteers have been mobilised to help evacuees at relief centres. — Bernama