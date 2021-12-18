Sarawak polls: Uggah hopes for 70pc voter turnout

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and his wife, Doreen, cast their votes in Penom near Spaoh December 18, 2021. ― Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 18 ― Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas hopes for at least a 70 per cent voter turnout rate in this 12th Sarawak election.

He was among the first voters who arrived at a polling station for N.37 Bukit Saban, Rh Mendit Unsu in Penom near Spaoh today, to cast his vote.

Joining him was his wife Datin Amar Doreen Mayang, and their three children as well as other family members who were among the first voters arriving at the polling station which opened at 7.30am.

Uggah described the 12th state election as “the most difficult and challenging polls” with standard operating procedures (SOP) in place to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

He told the press after casting his votes that the SOP, although more strict in urban areas, was also very restrictive in rural areas given the absence or weak Internet connectivity.

Prior to making his way to the polling station under Presiding Officer Alan Sambau, they registered their presence via MySejahtera and scanned their temperature. ― Borneo Post