Personal interests, political differences can lead to disunity, says PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― Personal interests, political differences and growing hostilities can lead to disunity among members of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysia Family).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said politics should be a platform of unification, but due to political differences, it can also be a cause of separation.

He said this is a huge challenge that needs to be tackled, not only by leaders but also by all members of the Malaysian Family, so as to assure long-term stability in the country.

“If the country is (politically) unstable, certain quarters, either domestic or foreign, will try to take advantage to continue destroying the prevailing unity we have,” he said when virtually opening the National Unity Congress today.

Ismail Sabri said racial unity had existed for so long in Malaysia as the principle had been preserved among the people in the spirit of goodwill and harmony, to the extent of being an exemplary model to other communities in the world.

Therefore, Ismail Sabri said when he took over as Prime Minister, the government had taken the initiative to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability with Pakatan Harapan on Sept 13.

He said this was to enable all quarters in the Malaysian Family, regardless of the political beliefs, to stay united and work together in facing the twin health and economic crises spawned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri wanted every member of the family to practise mutual respect and to refrain from raising and discussing sensitive issues.

“Avoid everything that could cause disunity such as libel and slander, rumours and prejudice. Check and double-check everything that we heard before believing it and always appreciate the value of unity,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also expressed appreciation for the organising of the National Unity Congress which aimed at paving the way to stronger unity in Keluarga Malaysia and to realising the aspiration to cement closer ties between leaders and the people. ― Bernama