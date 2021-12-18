More than 3,000 flood victims evacuated to 30 relief centres in Selangor

A man wades through flood water outside his house in Kampung Johan Setia in Klang December 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 18 — Some 3,086 victims have been evacuated so far to 30 relief centres (PPS) due to floods in the Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang districts following continuous heavy rain in Selangor since yesterday.

State Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said 20 PPS have been opened in Klang to accommodate 2,604 of the victims.

He said the most of the victims were evacuated at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Telok Gong and SK Johan Setia, totaling 681 and 793 people, respectively.

The remaining 19 PPS are in Sepang and Kuala Langat, involving 482 victims.

Meanwhile, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, through his Tweet on Twitter, said volunteers from Team Selangor and Selangor Volunteer (SERVE) have been mobilised to assist the flood victims.

The Meteorological Department has issued yellow rainstorm warnings for parts of Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, and Selangor. There will be continuous rainfall in these areas until December 18. — Bernama