MCA Youth sets up special task force on Undi18

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― MCA Youth has set up a special task force that will work with the government throughout the Undi18 implementation process, said its chief, Datuk Nicole Wong Siaw Ting.

The task force is jointly-headed by the wing’s Legal Bureau chairman Ryan Ho Kwok Xheng, its Civil Society Movement Coordination bureau chairman Heng Zhi Li, and central committee member Kong Suet Ping.

“The task force will also be set up in each state to liaise with youths, gather information and establish two-way communication with the decision-making unit from the government,” she said in her speech at the 57th MCA Youth Annual General Meeting at Wisma MCA today.

The meeting which was officiated by MCA deputy president, Senator Datuk Mah Hang Soon, who is also the Deputy Education Minister I was attended by 317 delegates both physically and virtually.

Wong said the implementation of Undi18 that was gazetted on Dec 1 and took effect on Dec 15 saw an increase of 40 per cent in the number of registered young voters, thus encouraging more young candidates to contest in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Dr Mah, in his opening speech, said MCA should focus on efforts to woo young and new voters aged 18 years in the upcoming GE15.

“Following the implementation of Undi18, I believe the political development in our country will undergo a shift towards younger people, creating more and bigger platforms for the youth to showcase their talents and express views.

“MCA Youth should be prepared to improve efficiency, leadership and ethics among leaders to become respected politicians, thus attracting more young people to join us,” he added.

Meanwhile, Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki in his recorded speech said the BN would continue to work as a strong team by featuring new faces from the younger generation in GE15 through the implementation of Undi18.

“These young voters who will automatically be voting for the first time, are among those that we need to approach strategically,” he said.

The amendments in lowering the voting age to 18 years and automatic voter registration were gazetted on Dec 1 and came into force last Wednesday after obtaining the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.― Bernama