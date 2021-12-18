Malay Mail

Malaysia records 4,083 new Covid-19 cases today

Saturday, 18 Dec 2021 02:24 PM MYT

BY ASHMAN ADAM

Malaysia records 4,083 new Covid-19 cases today. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Malaysia recorded another 4,083 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,715,847. 

This is a drop of 279 cases as compared to yesterday’s 4,362. 

