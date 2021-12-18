Heavy rains trigger landslide in Kajang

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 ― Incessant heavy rain for 24 hours caused a landslide that affected two houses in Kampung Sungai Merab Hulu, near here today.

A check by Bernama found that a landslide of about six metres high affected the rear portion of the houses.

A resident who only wanted to be known as Mira said the incident occurred at about 11.30 am.

“It is still raining now and I am worried about our safety. We will be staying at a relative’s house for the moment,” she told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Dengkil assemblyman Adhif Syan Abdullah, when contacted said, as temporary measures, the Sepang Municipal Council and Sepang JKR will be laying sheets of canvas on the slope tomorrow.

“The victims are advised to vacate their homes,” he said. ― Bernama