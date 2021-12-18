DAP’s Batu Kawah candidate glad voters adhering to Covid-19 SOPs, urges EC to allow media to take pictures at voting streams

A man scans the MySejahtera QR code on his phone before entering the SJK Chung Hua No.4 polling centre in Kuching December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 18 — DAP candidate for the Batu Kawah seat Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen today expressed dissatisfaction over media not being permitted to take pictures near the voting streams.

The candidate for one of the most highly anticipated seats in Batu Kawah casted his vote in SJK(C) Stampin which falls under the Kota Sentosa constituency this morning.

He said overall the standard operating procedures (SOP) set up by the Election Commission (EC) to cushion the impact of Covid-19 has been well-adhered by voters.

“I think so far it’s (Covid-19 SOP) has been quite smooth although I’m also quite confused why the media is not allowed into the (polling) streams to take photos.

“I think that is the right of the media to report, so I do hope the EC will consider, and allow it eventually,” he told reporters outside the polling center here.

However, head of SJK(C) Stampin Chai Chi Lan denied the allegation that media was not allowed to enter the premises.

“We only allow those with the EC tags to take pictures so that’s why I did not allow them to follow him (Dr Yii),” she said despite all the media present having their own EC tags.

Kota Sentosa is a traditional DAP seat that will see a five cornered fight through Michael Kong which preceded the candidacy from the party’s chairman Chong Chieng Jen that will be contesting in Padungan.

The other four candidate sare from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Wilfred Yap Yau Sin, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Datuk John Lau Pang Heng, Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) Tan Kok Chiang, and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK)’s Lue Cheng Hing.

Meanwhile in Batu Kawah, Dr Yii will lock horns with the president of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP-GPS) Datuk Seri Sim Kui Hian which also the incumbent state assemblyman, alongside Chai Kueh Khun (Parti Bumi Kenyalang) and Fong Pau Teck (Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak).

Polling is expected to end at 5.30pm today.