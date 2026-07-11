JOHOR BAHRU, July 11 — Heavy rain and thunderstorms across Johor since midday today have not dampened the spirit of voters turning out for the 16th Johor state election.

A Bernama check at several polling centres in Muar found continuous rain since morning affecting Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (SJK) Cina Limbong and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sri Muar.

Some voters were seen wearing raincoats while others carried umbrellas as they made their way to polling centres, determined to fulfil their duty despite the unfavourable weather.

In Johor Bahru, similar weather conditions at SMK Bandar Uda Utama also failed to deter voters from playing their part, with polling centres remaining calm and orderly.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), thunderstorms are forecast to hit several areas in Johor this afternoon, including Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru, Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Kulai, Labis, Mersing, Pasir Gudang, Segamat and Simpang Renggam.

However, the weather is expected to improve by tonight, with no rain forecast for most areas.

Earlier, Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun told a press conference that rain affecting several areas, including Muar, Kluang and Johor Bahru, was expected to have a slight impact on voter turnout this afternoon.

Due to the rainy weather, the EC anticipates some disruption to the turnout rate, but still projects it could reach around 65 to 70 per cent.

Johor takes centre stage today as more than 2.6 million registered voters head to the polls to choose their representatives for 56 state assembly seats in the 16th Johor state election.

For the latest updates on the 16th Johor state election, please visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor. — Bernama