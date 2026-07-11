JOHOR BAHRU, July 11 — Police received a total of 90 reports across Johor during the 14-day campaign period for the 16th Johor State Election, which ended at midnight yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail said none of the reports involved election candidates or senior leaders of the contesting political parties.

Of the total, he said, 25 investigation papers had been opened to facilitate further action in accordance with the law.

He said most of the reports were related to acts of mischief, including the damaging, removal and burning of political party flags.

“At this stage, all the investigation papers are still being processed to identify those responsible,” he told reporters after visiting the polling centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Molek today.

Also present to monitor the voting process were Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri and Johor Police Chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad.

Commenting on polling day, Mohd Khalid said the voting process involving more than 2.7 million registered voters had proceeded smoothly, with no untoward incidents reported so far.

To ensure public safety and maintain order, he said 14,000 police officers and personnel had been deployed across all 56 state constituencies in Johor.

“The deployment includes 5,600 officers and personnel from contingents nationwide who have been assigned to assist with election duties,” he said.

He also urged voters with complaints or grievances related to the election process to lodge reports with the police to enable the Election Commission and other relevant agencies to take prompt action.

Polling, involving more than 2.7 million registered voters, will continue until 6 p.m. today following the conclusion of the 14-day campaign period at midnight yesterday.

He also urged voters with complaints or grievances related to the election process to lodge reports with the police to enable the Election Commission and other relevant agencies to take prompt action.

Polling, involving more than 2.7 million registered voters, will continue until 6 pm today following the conclusion of the 14-day campaign period at midnight yesterday.

For the latest news on the 16th Johor State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor. — Bernama