JOHOR BAHRU, July 11 – Traffic conditions on several major routes in Johor were reported to be free-flowing to moderate on polling day despite an increase in the number of vehicles following the return of voters from Singapore.

Checks at the main south-bound routes at the Skudai toll plaza and Kulai toll plaza showed a smooth traffic flow towards the Johor Bahru city centre.

By late morning, no unusual congestion were reported despite the expected higher traffic volume earlier in the day.

The same situation was also recorded on the Johor Causeway, where vehicle movement from Singapore to Johor Bahru city at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) was reported to be at moderate flow towards the afternoon.

Traffic flow from the republic was reported to be heavy at 8am, but gradually eased by late morning.

On the Second Link (LinKedua) Crossing, via the the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB), traffic flow was reported at moderate flow with vehicles moving consistently without significant disruption.

Despite the increase in vehicles entering the Johor Bahru city centre, traffic was reported to be at a moderate flow towards the afternoon. July 11, 2026. — Picture by Ben Tan

Last Wednesday, the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) announced that their personnel will operate at maximum capacity at both the BSI and KSAB to facilitate the return of voters from Singapore for the Johor state election today.

Among the initiatives included opening dedicated lanes, activating hybrid counters and implementing contra-flow lanes to ensure smooth traffic flow and traveller movement at the country’s two main land entry points.

The advance planning was seen to assist in the smooth traffic flow at Johor’s main entry points, ensuring an efficient and orderly return journey to voters.

Previously, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) expected more than 300,000 voters from outside of Johor to return to fulfill their responsibilities in this election.

The Johor state election will see 172 candidates contesting 56 state assembly seats, with polling scheduled until 6pm today.