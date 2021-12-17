Warisan-Muda collaboration no threat to Pakatan, says Mat Sabu

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu speaks during a press conference at PKR’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya October 29, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 17 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu does not view the collaboration between Parti Warisan and Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (Muda) as a threat to Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“For me, there is no threat to the establishment (alliance) of these (two) political parties and whether cooperation with these political parties is necessary or not, we will discuss at the PH level,” he told the media after the launch of a book he has authored entitled ‘Juang Mat Sabu’, here today.

“We will discuss at PH Presidential Council level if there is an application and of course on the concept of the ‘big tent’, we have to find many friends to face the next election,” he said.

Mohamad Sabu said a convincing course of action was also needed following the defeat in the recent Melaka state election which compelled PH to restructure the opposition parties and find new strength.

He was commenting on Warisan’s stand to continue its national alliance with Muda and was also open to working with other parties in facing the upcoming 15th general election (GE15). — Bernama