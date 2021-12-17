Sarawak polls: GPS will bring more development to state, says party sec-gen

Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg who is also GPS chairman had implemented various reforms in the administration of the state government, especially involving infrastructure projects for the benefit of the people in the state. — Bernama pic

KAPIT, Dec 17 — More development projects are expected to be carried out in Sarawak through the development projects implementation system led by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg who is also GPS chairman had implemented various reforms in the administration of the state government, especially involving infrastructure projects for the benefit of the people in the state.

“In terms of the implementation of infrastructure projects and development programmes, GPS has been pioneering the effort for a long time and in fact, we will do more.

“As emphasised by the chief minister, we can plan and bring about more development because we now have a wider source of income and a better delivery system,” he said in a statement to Bernama today.

Nanta, who is also the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, said Abang Johari’s idea in setting up development agencies would ensure that the regions in need of development were given more focus than before.

“These development agencies are based on the bottom-up approach, which means that the projects needed by the people are from their own ideas and according to their needs,” he said.

He added that the proposed development projects in a region or area such as road construction, provision of water supply or telecommunication facilities came from discussions between the residents and the development agency.

The Kapit Member of Parliament said within a period of two years, the Upper Rajang Development Agency (URDA) in Kapit has and was implementing various development projects in the region using an initial fund of RM1.5 billion.

Nanta also denied allegations the pace of development brought by GPS is the same as when Sarawak was under the Barisan Nasional administration.

“This is not true because now we already have a system to accelerate development and it will be the driver of change in the development of Sarawak. In other words, the people are the same but with new ideas, and not as alleged by the opposition,” he said. — Bernama