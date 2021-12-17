Decision on single wholesale network for 5G rollout to be known soon, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the ministry was waiting for the final report on the results of the meeting with the opposition in the Dewan Rakyat, yesterday. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BARU, Dec 17 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) and Finance Ministry will soon present a Cabinet paper on the decision to use the Single Wholesale Network (SWN) model for the country’s 5G rollout.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, however, said the ministry was waiting for the final report on the results of the meeting with the opposition in the Dewan Rakyat, yesterday.

“This week, we will distribute Cabinet papers to all ministries so that they can give responses and views before they are brought to the Cabinet meeting later.

“This clearly proves that the government is very transparent and open. (We are) conducting engagement sessions with all parties so that no disputes or confusion arise,” he said after opening the Ketereh Umno division delegates meeting at Yayasan Kemiskinan Kelantan here today.

Malaysia has chosen the Single Wholesale Network system by forming a company wholly owned by the government to build the infrastructure while telecommunication companies will implement actions or functions to conduct 5G retail business.

Earlier, Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a video posting on his Facebook page claimed that Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) could be a bigger scandal than 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

However, Deputy Finance Minister Yamani Hafez Musa, during the Dewan Rakyat sitting on December 15, refuted the allegation and said that DNB was not the same as 1MDB. — Bernama