Tourism Malaysia named ‘National Organisation of the Year’ 2021/2022 at Indonesia Travel and Tourism Awards

A KL Hop-on Hop-off bus in Kuala Lumpur. This is the second consecutive success of the tourism promotion agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture after being crowned with the same award in 2019/20. — Picture from Facebook/Tourism Malaysia

JAKARTA, Dec 16 — Tourism Malaysia continues to receive recognition by once again winning the prestigious “National Organisation of the Year” award at the 12th Indonesia Travel & Tourism Awards (ITTA) organised by the ITTA Foundation.

This is the second consecutive success of the tourism promotion agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture after being crowned with the same award in 2019/20.

The award was presented by the president of ITTA Foundation, Panca Rudolf Sarungu, to the Deputy Director of Tourism Malaysia Jakarta, Haryanty Abu Bakar, last night.

The agency is recognised for its active efforts in promoting tourism between Indonesia and Malaysia in a world that continues to change as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is also to ignite the spirit of industry players with the hope that each winner will be a source of inspiration for others in facing 2022,” said Panca.

Haryanty said the award is a source of pride for the agency as well as all parties involved in the tourism industry.

“Tourism Malaysia is always optimistic about the success of the Malaysian and Indonesian tourism industry next year and hopes that the pandemic will end soon and the border gates will be reopened,” she said.

Haryanty is targeting 200 Indonesian tourists to participate in the Langkawi International Travel Bubble programme until early January 2022, driven by the Christmas holidays and the approaching new year.

Indonesian tourists can visit without quarantine by staying at least seven days on Langkawi Island before going to other destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Melaka, which are their main destinations.

As of December 13, more than 32 Indonesian tourists have joined the programme, which began on November 15, 2021, Haryanty said. — Bernama