Setting up of Srikandi Muda wing focus of Bersatu assembly, says sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The establishment of Bersatu Srikandi Muda which focuses on women aged 35 and below, is aimed at championing the interests of the people, regardless of their background and it would be the agenda of the party’s annual general assembly on Saturday.

Bersatu secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the setting up of the Srikandi Muda wing would involve amending Bersatu’s party constitution which would be finalised at the assembly.

“When approved, we will appoint the sponsor committee for Srikandi Muda which would start its (service) next year,” he told a media conference on Bersatu annual general assembly here today.

He said presently Bersatu has women members under the age of 35 and the recent Melaka state election showed many young women supported the struggle of Bersatu, as such a special wing, Srikandi Muda would put focus on this group.

He said the Bersatu general assembly this time would create history when non-Malay members comprising the associated wing sponsor committee members of Bersatu would attend on Sunday.

Hamzah said other topics which would be discussed in the fourth annual general assembly of Bersatu would be on championing the interests of all Malaysians with an open mind.

“This is would create a new landscape in the country with all Malaysians having their respective interests and there would be no racial animosity,” he said.

He said 1,600 Bersatu delegates from all over the country are expected to attend the assembly held physically at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) here on Saturday and Sunday.

Hamzah said the assembly would start with the opening of party wings namely Armada and Srikandi by Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu on December 18.

He said this is followed by the party’s general assembly with the policy speech of president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin the next day.

He said the Bersatu annual general assembly would be held under strict standard operating procedures (SOP) in which delegates are required to undergo Covid-19 screening at home and at the assembly location. — Bernama