Kinta District Public Works Dept: Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands not safe to reopen yet

Excavators are pictured clearing soil and debris following a landslide along Jalan Simpang Pulai December 3, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 15 — Federal route FT185 of Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands Section 27 here remains fully closed to all traffic because of slope failure incidents caused by continuous heavy rain.

Kinta District Public Works Department, in a notification on its official Facebook, said inspections by its Experts Branch today showed that the stretch was unsafe for vehicles until works to clear the landslide debris had been completed.

“This closure notice is extended from today until a date to be announced later.

“Road users can take the alternative route Jalan Persekutuan FT059 Jalan Tapah-Cameron Highlands as a temporary link road. Any inconvenience caused is very much regretted,” the statement said.

It reminded road users to plan their journey and abide by the instructions of safety signboards and the authorities.

On December 2, a motorist and a lorry driver were killed after their vehicles were buried in a landslide, forcing that stretch of the road to be closed to all vehicles. — Bernama