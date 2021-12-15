Sarawak polls: Chang did nothing for Bukit Assek even when Pakatan held Putrajaya, claims SUPP rival

Chieng (left) stresses a point during the press conference. With him is SUPP Bukit Assek Youth vice chief Councillor Phuang Ton Hing. ― Picture by Peter Boon/Borneo Post

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, Dec 15 ― Councillor Joseph Chieng has taken Democratic Action Party (DAP) Bukit Assek candidate Irene Chang to task for supposedly failing to bring in development funding to the constituency.

Chieng, who is contesting the seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), claimed that Chang had let the constituents down as she did not manage to bring in development funding even during the 22 months of Pakatan Harapan (PH) rule.

“People want an action-oriented wakil rakyat (elected representative) and not (someone) just paying lip service,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Chieng was responding to Chang saying she was perplexed by his understanding of federal and state government jurisdiction on issues such as roads, drains, littering, and flooding in Bukit Assek, as well as local government and the purpose of funding allocated.

Citing the example of the flood mitigation project, which was federal funded, Chieng said not all development needs to come from the state.

“This is a very typical example of federal funding for development in the constituency.

“This proves that when PH became the (federal) government for 22 months, Irene (Chang) failed our rakyat again on bringing any development funding for our Bukit Assek constituency. It’s proven,” he said.

He said while Chang has served the constituency for five years, collectively, DAP has represented the constituency for 20 years.

“People can see what they have done. Now is the report (card) time for DAP after 20 years.” ― Borneo Post