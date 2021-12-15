Issues on 5G technology, cryptocurrency among focus of Dewan Rakyat today

The finance minister is also scheduled to answer a question from Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibuti) about the government’s strategy to ensure that the people, especially youths, are not left behind in understanding the blockchain technology. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 ― Questions related to the suppliers, contractors and companies involved in the implementation of 5G network and the overall cost for the technology transition are expected to be among the highlights in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper, the matter will be raised during the oral question-and-answer session by Datuk Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar (Independent-Kuala Langat), who will pose the question to the finance minister.

The finance minister is also scheduled to answer a question from Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibuti) about the government’s strategy to ensure that the people, especially youths, are not left behind in understanding the blockchain technology.

Lukanisman will also ask about the government’s stance on the use of cryptocurrency in daily transactions and initiatives to regulate the country’s own cryptocurrency or stablecoin.

There will also be a question for the Energy and Natural Resources from Charles Anthony Santiago (PH-Klang) on the ministry’s immediate measure to stop the use of fossil fuels and stimulate renewable energy power generation to reduce carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutral by 2050.

Meanwhile, Dr Maszlee Malik (PH-Simpang Renggam) will be asking the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister on efforts to develop the amusement park and family attraction industry in Malaysia which is dying and suffering huge losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the session, the sitting will continue with the resumption of the debate session on the Finance Bill 2021.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit until tomorrow (December 16). ― Bernama