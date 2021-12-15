GPS best choice for continuous development in Sarawak, says former DCM

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) flags are pictured in Kuching ahead of the 12th Sarawak State election December 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 15 — Former Sarawak deputy chief minister Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang, has stressed that only the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) can bring Sarawak to the highest level of development and progress.

He said the GPS, led by Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, had demonstrated the coalition’s capabilities, with various drastic changes which had been made to drive the state’s economic growth, including in rural areas which was also a priority.

“I have been in the political arena for 42 years so I know and believe that GPS, even though it is only three and a half years old, this coalition can give the best for the people if given the mandate again,” he told Bernama.

GPS, comprising Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), for the first time moved on its own after leaving the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in June 2018, and no longer uses the dacing (scales) symbol in the state polls.

Jabu said the outstanding achievement of GPS could not be denied, which is demonstrated by the various development projects including the construction of bridges and highways, and the establishment of companies such as Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS) and many more.

He said by retaining the state government administration under GPS, development and progress efforts could continue to be implemented more vigorously, in line with Abang Johari’s plans to achieve developed state status by 2030.

The GPS should also be given a new mandate, as only elected representatives from the coalition understood the Sarawakians well, including the situation in rural, remote and suburban areas.

“In terms of track record, GPS has been very well tested, no empty promises or talk ... unlike some parties before this who did not fulfil their promises,” he said.

Apart from that, he also said that current voters should also be wise to vote and not choose candidates who practice a party-hopping culture.

He stressed that such candidates have long been rejected by the Sarawakians, due to party and self-interest.

“The elected candidate should focus on the country and the wellbeing of the people, not someone who, after being elected as the people’s representative, hops to another party, as this will definitely split the harmony and unity of the people,” he said.

He said this will ensure that every section of society in the country will enjoy equal development, to ensure a better quality of life at all times.

Voters in Sarawak will fulfil their responsibility in the state election this Saturday. — Bernama