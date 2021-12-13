Three Sarawak youths fail in court bid to vote in Sarawak elections on Dec 18

(From left) Avril Clarice Chin Ning, Ivan Alexander Ong and Addam Johanson Jeremy filed a lawsuit against the Election Commission to seek to be able to vote in the upcoming Sarawak state election on December 18. — Picture courtesy of lawyer Simon Siah

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Three youths in Sarawak today failed at the High Court in Kuching to get leave for the court to hear their legal bid to be allowed to vote in the Sarawak elections this Saturday.

The three youths’ lawyer Simon Siah confirmed the decision today by High Court judicial commissioner Alexander Siew How Wai.

It is understood that the youths’ application for leave for judicial review hearing was dismissed with no order as to cost, as the court ruled that the trio had failed to meet the test required for leave to be granted.

When asked to comment on the outcome of today’s court hearing, Siah noted that youths aged 18 to 20 would have been able to join the Sarawak state elections this Saturday as voters, if the EC had implemented earlier both the automatic voter registration and the Undi18 constitutional amendment which brought down the minimum voting age from 21 to 18.

“Obviously, we are very disappointed. The three applicants actually also mentioned that they are very disappointed because they could not vote in the coming state elections which will decide the next five years of their life as well in the state, which is very unfortunate.

“Honestly, this could have been done if the AVR and the Undi18 was put in place In July 2021 and they would be able to cast their votes and have their voice counted.

“But in any event, we try our best, we did what we can to test the law to its limit and we are proud that there are so many young people who are concerned and willing to come out and be part of this process.

“Obviously I don’t think this is the end for Undi18 , definitely the Undi18 group will definitely be trying to campaign furthermore so that the young people can be more involved in policy-making and campaigns,” he told Malay Mail.

The three Sarawak youths aged 18 and 19 are seen here with their lawyers at the High Court in Kuching December 13, 2021. — Picture courtesy of Janice Then

On December 7, three Sarawak youths — namely 18-year-old Avril Clarice Chin Ning, Ivan Alexander Ong and Addam Johanson Anak Jeremy Shayne who are both aged 19 — had filed a lawsuit via judicial review against the Registrar of Electors for Sarawak and the Election Commission of Malaysia.

In this lawsuit, the three youths had sought for a number of court orders, including for a declaration that they are entitled to vote in the Sarawak elections with the polling date on December 18.

Among other things, they were also seeking via this lawsuit for the quashing or cancellation of the election notice which set December 18 as the polling date for the Sarawak state election.

They had also asked for the court to stay the enforcement of the election notice — or effectively to suspend the Sarawak elections due for voting day on December 18 — until the judicial review application is heard, if the court were to grant the leave for judicial review.

