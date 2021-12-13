Ex-banker charged with money laundering involving RM3.41m in Penang

R. Ganesan arrives at the Butterworth Sessions Court to face money laundering charges on December 13, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUTTERWORTH, Dec 13 — A former banker was charged at the Sessions Court here today with 14 counts of money laundering involving 12 victims and RM3.41 million.

Ganesan Rajaya, 35, however, pleaded not guilty to all charges before Judge Noor Aini Yusof.

He was alleged to have committed the offences at the Taman Inderawasih Perai branch of Malayan Banking Berhad in Penang between August 22, 2017, and October 7, 2019.

The charge, under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Illegal Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001, carries a maximum jail term of 15 years and a fine of five times the amount or value of the proceeds at the time the offence was committed, or RM5 million, whichever is higher. if convicted.

The court allowed Ganeson bail of RM10,000 for each count and set January 17, 2022, for remention.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Syeqal Che Murat prosecuted, while Ganeson was represented by lawyer Pyara Singh. — Bernama