DAP’s Batu Kawah candidate says left ‘frustrated’ after EC task force removes billboard with chainsaw

Members of the EC’s monitoring task force use a chainsaw to take down DAP candidate Kelvin Yii’s billboard in Highfields, Batu Kawah. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak DAP

KUCHING, Dec 13 — The DAP candidate for Batu Kawah Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen today took to Facebook to express his frustration after his election billboard in the constituency was taken down by the Election Commission’s (EC) monitoring task force.

He said the task force deemed the billboard’s message, which encouraged the public to vote, as an electoral offence.

“But the billboard simply portrays how voters’ decision to vote Pakatan Harapan (PH) in GE14 brought change for Sarawak and Malaysia.

“We achieved the unthinkable. Firstly, (former prime minister Datuk Seri) Najib Razak and (his wife Datin Seri) Rosmah Mansor were charged with corruption.

“Secondly, the abolishment of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) lightened the people’s burden, and thirdly, a fairer distribution for Chinese schools,” Dr Yii said.

He said such an empowering message did not go down well with the 10-men strong enforcement team.

“They arrived at Highfields, Batu Kawah at around 2pm today, and explained to me that the billboard is promoting feelings of ill-will or hostility as stipulated under Section 4A of Election Offence Act.

“Even after our many attempts to convince them, the enforcers were still adamant. They cut down our billboard with a chainsaw,” he added.

He said the authorities might have succeeded in erasing DAP’s message and billboard, but such heavy-handed tactics would never erase them from people’s mind.

“Through the power of the ballot box, we saw one of the world’s biggest kleptocrats get convicted in a court of law.

“Such a feat would not have been possible without throngs of Sarawakians going out to vote,” Dr Yii, who is also Bandar Kuching MP, said.