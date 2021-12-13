Covid-19: Malaysia logs another 17 deaths, three brought-in-dead

Forensic personnel conduct prayers for a recently deceased Covid-19 patient as they prepare the body for burial at the Penang General Hospital August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Malaysia reported another 17 Covid-19 deaths over the last 24-hours, including three people who lost their lives before being brought in to hospitals.

This brings the death toll from the disease here to 30,879 people.

The national death rate now stands at 13 deaths per one million people, based on data from the past two weeks.

In the same period, Terengganu had the highest death rate of 39 deaths per million people, followed by Perlis with 24, and Perak with 20.

Other states and the Federal Territories with a rate higher than the national figures are Negri Sembilan and Penang, both with 18 deaths per million people, as well as Kelantan and Kedah at 16 and 14 respectively.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur had a rate of 12 deaths per million people, while Selangor had 10.

Taking into account all Covid-19 deaths in the same two-week period, 61.8 per cent were fully vaccinated, 2.5 per cent partially vaccinated and 35.7 per cent unvaccinated.

A total of 70.6 per cent of people who died were aged 60 and above. Another 28.1 per cent were aged between 30 and 59, while 1.3 per cent were aged between 18 and 29.

There were no deaths involving those aged 17 and under in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, 98 per cent were Malaysians, with 55.9 per cent comprising males.

New infections by state

The latest update on the CovidNow website showed that there were 3,476 new Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday, up to 11.59pm.

Selangor recorded the highest number of new cases with 951 cases followed by 328 cases in Kelantan, 321 in Johor, and 300 in Pahang.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur recorded 194.

The lowest cases were logged in Labuan, Putrajaya and Perlis — with 23, 15 and seven cases respectively.

Active cases in Malaysia number 58,852, while the cumulative total of cases from the start of the pandemic here is 2,685,508.