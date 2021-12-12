Sharing GE15 seats with 'friends of BN' OK so long as not MIC's, says party president

MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran speaks to the media in Kulai, December 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — MIC has stressed that the party has no problems if Barisan Nasional (BN) gives seats to parties friendly to the coalition in the 15th General Election (GE15) so long as they do not belong to the component.

MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran said the party was okay with BN giving an opportunity to “Friends of BN’ to contest on a BN ticket but it should be based on reasonable considerations.

“Yang Berhormat (His honourable) Datuk Seri (BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) has announced that one of the parties in Friends of BN will be given a seat to contest under the BN ticket in the next general election.

“.., and this matter will be brought to the BN Supreme Council for a decision,” he said when addressing the 75th MIC General Assembly at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) here today.

Meanwhile, he also asked the BN leadership to allocate seats fairly to the 75-year-old party in GE15.

He said it was very important for MIC to get its traditional or new seats based on the political realities at the grassroots level.

“I mean state or parliamentary seats where the MIC has a fighting chance or better still if we are given ‘winnable seats’ to contest,” he said.

Vigneswaran, who is also Malaysia’s Special Envory to South Asia, called on BN to settle the distribution of seats quickly so that MIC’s leadership can appoint coordinators as soon as possible to ensure BN’s victory in GE15.

He also explained that MIC now had a capable and dedicated team after the party elections in ensuring BN’s success in GE15.

Armed with 75 years of experience, Vigneswaran said that he is confident that MIC can deliver the votes of the Indian community to BN in GE15.

Touching on the date for GE15, the former Dewan Negara president urged the BN leadership to give enough space to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to determine the most suitable time to hold GE15. — Bernama