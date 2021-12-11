Sarawak polls: DAP's Teresa Kok accuses GPS MPs of never speaking up on national issues

(From left) Paul, Chang, Wong, Kok, Oscar, and Lau are seen at the press conference. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, Dec 11 — Seputeh MP Teresa Kok has accused Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs of never speaking up on national issues despite holding important position in the federal government.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) deputy secretary general opined as GPS is part of the federal government, any issues related to the country must be voiced out.

According to her, the banning of liquor and imposition of a licensing fee in Kuala Lumpur to try to restrict beer consumption would be disastrous for the tourism industry.

She said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Nancy Shukri is from Sarawak but has never openly protested this issue.

Kok also cited the ‘Timah’ Whiskey issue.

“When these issues came out, GPS said it has nothing to do with Sarawak. No, you are part of the federal government, you are holding important positions.

“You should voice out and protest and not to forget the slogan ‘Keluarga Malaysia’. GPS is part of it. They should look at the national context whether it is good for the nation or not,” she told a press conference yesterday.

Separately, she said DAP and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have no issue on the Federal Constitution amendment on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and would endorse it in Parliament next Tuesday.

“We will give the support because to amend the Federal Constitution needs to have a two-thirds majority.

“Even though it was brought up by the federal government and by right we should oppose, but no, I think for national interest, for the interest of the people in Borneo, this amendment should have been amended a long ago,” she said.

According to her, the PH federal government had tried to get Sabah and Sarawak to enjoy equal status with the peninsula, but the GPS government did not support it.

“They always accuse that we are from the peninsula. If we are not concerned about Sarawak, we would not come here. We will not speak on a lot of issues related to Sarawak,” she said.

Also present at the press conference were Sibu MP Oscar Ling, DAP candidates Paul Ling (Dudong), Irene Chang (Bukit Assek), David Wong (Pelawan), and Amy Lau (Bawang Assan). — Borneo Post Online