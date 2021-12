People wear face masks to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Kuala Lumpur November 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Health Ministry has reported 4,626 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, breaking the pattern of recording above 5,000 cases for the past three consecutive days.

In a Twitter post, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,688,149.

