Housing Ministry to promote youth aspirations towards a livable Malaysia, says sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Youth groups are the root component in realising any national agenda for the future, especially the Livable Malaysia agenda under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), said its secretary-general Datuk M Noor Azman Taib.

He said youths were one of the most important groups in the population in planning a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable national development platform towards shaping the spirit of the Malaysian Family.

KPKT, he said, is committed to promoting the aspirations of youths in the Livable Malaysia agenda through the organisation of the National Liveability Malaysia Discussion which is hoped will be an effective platform to capture the aspirations of youths.

“It is a journey that needs to be taken together, led and understood by the youth as a whole in the building of a country that has the characteristics of liveability while also looking at the best practices from other countries,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the opening of the Malaysian National Liveability Discussion in conjunction with the 100-Day of Malaysian Family Aspirations at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here today.

Themed ‘Aspirasi Belia ke arah Malaysia Berdaya Huni’ (Youth Aspirations towards a Livable Malaysia), the discussion was one of the platforms to get the views and aspirations of the youth towards a livable nation and be input in preparing the Malaysian Liveability Index (iDAM).

According to M Noor Azman, all the aspirations raised in the discussion will be used as input to strengthen the implementation of iDAM, which was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on November 17.

iDAM will be a high-impact measure that focuses on aspects of liveability that can add value in boosting the country’s economy.

This measurement will involve all localities, especially local authorities (PBT) in ensuring that planning, especially in municipalities, is designed by taking into account all the criteria under the 4th National Physical Plan 4 (NPP-4). — Bernama