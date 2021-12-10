Over RM3b outstanding traffic summonses not settled in Johor the past 20 years, says state traffic enforcement chief

People wait their turn to pay outstanding traffic summonses at the South Johor Baru district police headquarters, December 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 10 — More than RM3 billion of outstanding summonses have not been settled in Johor involving more than 10 million summons notices issued over the past 20 years.

Johor Traffic Enforcement and Investigations Department deputy chief DSP Khairul Azhar Ismail said the value of the arrears from 2000 to November 30 this year included Pol 170A summons for offences related to speeding, traffic obstruction and ignoring traffic signs.

He said road users were also charged with POL 257 for offences of not having a driving licence, using expired motor vehicle licence, modifying a vehicle and using a telephone while driving.

He said other summonses involved Singaporean vehicles that had not been settled for the same period involving a total of 193,583 summonses worth over RM58 million.

On the 80 per cent traffic summons compound discount which started yesterday, Khairul Azhar said so far more than RM1.6 million had been settled involving 35,027 summonses for various traffic offences.

“From early December until yesterday, the total compound collection was recorded at more than RM4 million. I hope the public will take the opportunity of the 80 per cent discount until December 12,” he told reporters at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today.

Khairul Azhar said for the period, the Johor Baru Selatan (JBS) district recorded the highest collection of RM730,960, followed by the Batu Pahat district (RM539,380) and the Muar district (RM469,500).

He said a total of 14 traffic branches throughout the state were opened as early as 8.30am to 5pm which offered the 80 per cent discount from yesterday to December 12, while the 50 per cent discount would be offered from December 13 to 15.

Meanwhile, a private employee Zaidi Mokhtar said he was very relieved to be able to pay the summons at a high discount rate.

Earlier, Johor Police Chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay spent about 20 minutes looking at the summons payment process in conjunction with the 80 per cent discount at the Johor Traffic Police Headquarters. — Bernama