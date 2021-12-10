Import of frozen chicken temporary measure to stabilise prices, says minister

Chicken are seen for sale at Pasar Awam Moden Seksyen 6 in Shah Alam September 21, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 10 — The government’s move to import frozen chicken is a temporary measure to stabilise prices at the retail level, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“There is more demand than supply. That is why we bring in supply and hope at the retail level prices will decrease because there is more competition for supply of chicken,” he said after the Malaysia Excellence Business Award (MEBA 2021) presentation here last night.

He was explaining the government’s decision to import frozen chicken to give consumers a cheaper price option.

Nanta said the government had tried to control the price of chicken through the maximum price under the Malaysian Family Maximum Price Scheme (SHMKM).

The maximum price of standard chicken is set at RM9.30 per kg for retail sales and RM8 per kg for wholesalers in the peninsula except Langkawi.

In another development, Nanta, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general said the decision of Independent candidate for the Krian state seat, Datuk Ali Biju to withdraw from contesting in the 12th Sarawak state election underlined the closeness in relations of Bersatu and GPS as good friends.

Nanta disclosed that GPS is able to win the state polls this time, especially in the rural areas, as the election manifesto declared focused on relevant initiatives.

Among them are intensifying development, providing assistance to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and also the Sarawak state government’s long-term plan that focuses on e-commerce development. — Bernama