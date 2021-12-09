PBK’s rivals resorting to smear tactics to sway voters, says party president

PBK president Voon Lee Shan speaks to reporters in Kuching September 18, 2020. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 9 — Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) is causing many rival politicians and supporters sleepless nights, hence they have turned to smear campaign tactics, claimed party president Voon Lee Shan.

“Our opponents are throwing all kinds of accusations at PBK with the intention to defame PBK and put off voters, to sway away support from PBK,” he said in a statement.

According to him, PBK’s professional candidates have faced abusive words.

He claimed the party’s candidates are self-financed or financed by comrades to ensure sufficient numbers and the chance of forming the next state government.

“Support from the public is great and morale is high with the vision of the quest of independence. PBK has illustrated with a noble mission, willing and capable and self-financed candidates will be within reach.

“The 12th Sarawak election is here. It is time for Sarawak’s people to make wise choices to elect Sarawak-centric candidates to form a new Sarawak government for the better future of Sarawak,” he said.

He also blamed time constraints and strict state election standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the limited distribution of the party’s Mission Passport, which he said spells out the party’s mission clearly.— Borneo Post



