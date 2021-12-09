Deputy Agong launches book documenting National Cancer Society’s free screening efforts

Perak's Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah with Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim and Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz at the launch of 'Building the Pink Road of Hope' coffee table book at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Kuala Lumpur December 9, 2021. — Picture by Har

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 -— Deputy Yang diPertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah today officiated the launch of the National Cancer Society Malaysia’s (NCSM) new coffee table book Building the Pink Road of Hope.

The Sultan of Perak was accompanied by his wife, Raja Permaisuiri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim.

The coffee table book — researched and penned by NCSM — chronicles the free mammogram screening programme the group has been conducting in partnership with Etiqa since 2017 to provide breast cancer screening and detection for underprivileged Malaysian women.

Principle Patron of NCSM Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz at the launching of the 'Building the Pink Road of Hope' coffee table book at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Kuala Lumpur December 9, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Speaking during the event, NCSM principal patron Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz said multiple effective collaborations were the key towards better cancer screening, treatment, and post treatment support programmes.

“The launch of this coffee table book marks a milestone for NCSM and Etiqa and is a testament for the work they have done in the sphere of cancer control in Malaysia.

“Etiqa stands out as one of NCSM’s noteworthy partners as seen via its long-term commitment to cancer control, and it is hoped that they continue to have a long and fruitful partnership,” she said.

NCSM president Datuk Dr Saunthari Somasundaram said that the book was crucial in documenting the myriad insights and experience from the conception, planning and implementation of the programme.

“When I was asked to pick the colour for the cover of this book, I picked bright pink. The science of colours tells us that bright, bold and vibrant colours work best to attract attention.

The new coffee table book by NCSM launched by Perak's Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, December 9, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

“That is precisely what we aim to achieve with this book — attract attention and raise awareness on breast cancer — the number one cancer affecting women in Malaysia. This is just the beginning and we won’t stop in our efforts for cancer detection and prevention,” he said.

Dr Saunthari said that the free breast cancer screening programme enabled underprivileged women and communities in Peninsula Malaysia to obtain mammography screening, and if necessary, ultrasound scans biopsies needed to confirm and exclude breast cancer.

“Multiple partners have been enrolled into the programme to provide comprehensive, timely support to the participants.

“This includes partner private hospitals with mammography services in various states across Peninsular Malaysia, as well as partner organisations who have strong relationships and proven history of working with underprivileged communities to enable penetration and uptake from the targeted participant groups,” she said.

She added that in total, the programme has completed three phases from July 2017 till October 2020 across 11 states and has benefitted a total of 17,738.