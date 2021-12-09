Attending the 100-Day ‘Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia’ event over the next few days? Mind your SOPs

NSC deputy director-general Rodzi Md Saad cautioned those who would be attending the 100-Day ‘Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia’ event. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — National Security Council (NSC) deputy director-general (Security) Datuk Rodzi Md Saad reminded attendees of the 100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) event to adhere to all standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He stressed that although the four-day event is allowed under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan, it is vital that efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 not be forgotten.

“NSC hopes that this effort (the event) will not cause a new Covid-19 cluster especially because the potential spreading of the Omicron variant has got us worried,” he said at a media briefing session at the NSC headquarters in Putrajaya recently.

He added that “very strict” SOPs have been prepared for the programme.

“What is very important is how everyone involved including the many visitors who come must play their part and have the responsibility to follow and ensure the SOPs are followed completely, without the need for any action to be taken against them,” he said

Among SOPs mentioned were the requirement to wear face masks, take “health checks” at the venue entrance, use of hand sanitisers frequently and ensure physical distancing.

Rodzi said the number of people allowed into the event at any point of time will be limited, and that anyone above the age of 13 who wishes to enter must have completed the required doses of their Covid-19 vaccinations.

Children aged 12 and under do not need to be vaccinated, but parents accompanying these children must be.

“Health officials will also be present to monitor attendees and the locations will be sanitised at midnight every day by the fire department. Isolation and emergency rooms are also prepared with health officials.

“Then, announcements and reminders about SOPs will be done from time to time, while packed food will only be prepared for officers on duty,” he said.

When answering a question regarding what would be done if a Covid-19 positive person is detected to be among the attendees, Rodzi said authorities were prepared to “take immediate action” and shut down operations until sanitisation and other safety efforts are completed, and the event will only resume once it’s safe to do so.

The 100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia event will run for four days at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here, from 9am to 10pm.

The event is meant to showcase key performance indicators and the successes of the government on its road to achieving the “Malaysian Family” concept in the 100 days since Prime Minister Ismail Sabri’s government came into power.

Among the attractions is a gallery showcasing ministries’ achievements, lucky draws, aid programmes, an esports tournament, and a Malam Aspirasi Perdana event which will feature various performances.

In addition, there will also be a discount on traffic summons issued by the police or Road Transport Department, that can be paid over the counter at the event.