Report: Abdul Hadi’s remark about Umno and Muafakat misinterpreted, claims Perak PAS chief

Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said PAS remains faithful to both MN and the Perikatan Nasional. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s recent comments claiming Umno went against the Muafakat Nasional (MN) agreement were misinterpreted and the party was still loyal to the partnership, said Mohd Akmal Kamarudin.

The Perak PAS deputy commissioner was reported in Utusan Malaysia as saying PAS remained faithful to both MN and the Perikatan Nasional coalition in which it was an official member.

“What Abdul Hadi was trying to convey was more towards him trying to unite all the Malay and Islam parties and not for them to be divided.

“However, unfortunately, his method of conveying the message was misinterpreted to the point the rakyat is assuming PAS wants MN not only to consist of PAS and Umno, but to also include others,” Mohd Akmal was quoted saying.

He said those who initially reported the comments should have looked into it and further analysed what Abdul Hadi was trying to say.

“PAS wants to unite all the ummah, understand that context first because PAS have always called to strengthen MN and defend PN.

“I am confident and believe the president (Abdul Hadi) had tried to convey this message however when it is misinterpreted, then it will result in all sorts of polemics,” he said.

Mohd Akmal added how he also saw this as the result of some parties taking advantage of the situation to divide PAS and Umno in MN, while using Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to drive a wedge between them.

Yesterday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi lamented that MN had left his party to fend for itself in the Melaka state election, despite the formation of the charter for the good of both PAS and Umno.

Ahmad Zahid said those in the charter should act based on the truth rather than shifting political ideals to match their immediate objectives.

He had also said Umno must be more intelligent in deciphering and differentiating between the sincere and honest consensus, and those cloaked around political lies.