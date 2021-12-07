Foreign minister: Malaysia cautiously optimistic as US, China take steps to defuse conflict

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said he planned to impress the need to restore warm relations between the two global leaders when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for the latter’s visit here next week. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Malaysia was pleased to observe easing tensions between the US and China, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah who noted that global trade and business relations were heavily reliant on both superpowers’ cooperation.

Saifuddin said he planned to impress the need to restore warm relations between the two global leaders when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for the latter’s visit here next week.

“We are quite relieved that recently there was a summit between Biden and Xi Jinping. I would definitely be informing him that Malaysia is delighted that there is this summit. We may not know what exactly transpired except for what has been reported but I can see that there seems less tension between the US and China, at least at this moment and that will go a long way in allowing a conducive economic ecosystem, in particular for Malaysian companies.

“For example, many of our telecommunication companies are using technologies from the east and the west. There was a time when some of our telecommunication companies were a little nervous, because in the last administration, Washington DC seems to be very much in friction to a certain extent with Beijing,’’ he said during a press conference after the launch of the nation’s new foreign policy framework earlier today at the Le Meridien Hotel here.

Saifuddin was referring to US President Joe Biden and the latter’s Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping’s virtual meeting on November 15, which many observers saw as a departure from the hawkish relations during the time of the Trump administration.

Blinken is due to visit Indonesia and Malaysia next week as the Biden administration increases engagement in South-east Asia.