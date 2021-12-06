Sarawak polls: Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s Wong Soon Koh oldest candidate at 79, two 24-year-olds the youngest

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh, the former International trade and e-commerce minister cum second finance minister, is contesting in the Bawang Assan seat for the seventh time, a seat he has held since 1991. — Picture bySulok Tawie

KUCHING, Dec 6 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh, 79, is the oldest candidate to contest in the 12th Sarawak state election while two 24-year-olds are the youngest.

Wong, the former International trade and e-commerce minister cum second finance minister, is contesting in the Bawang Assan seat for the seventh time, a seat he has held since 1991.

Meanwhile, PKR candidate for Batu Lintang, Cherishe Ng Phuay Hui and Nangka candidate, Olivia Lim Wen Sia of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) are the youngest to feature in the state election this time.

In addition, there are six candidates under 30, with PBK’s Michelle Ling Shyan Mih (Bawang Assan), Jenny Wong Khing Ling (Semop) and Chelea Vanessa Anak William (Kemena) all aged 25.

DAP’s Brolin Nicholsion Benedict Achung (Bukit Semuja) and Intanurazean Wan Sapuan Daud (Nangka) of PSB are both 26 while Dyanne Oshield Nickson (Lambir) of PBK is 28.

Apart from that, a total of 37 candidates are aged between 30 and 39; 50 aged between 40 and 49; 113 aged between 50 and 59; and 141 aged 60 and above.

A total of 349 candidates will contest in the Sarawak state election this time. — Bernama