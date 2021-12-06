Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate continues upward trend at 0.98 today, Perlis highest at 1.12

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a press conference on the country’s Covid-19 situation at the Ministry of Health May 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The nation’s Covid-19 infectivity rate, also called the Rt, registered a slight increase today to 0.98.

This was a continuation of an upward trend seen from December 1, where the national Rt was 0.95.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah made the announcement in a Twitter post this morning, adding that Perlis had the highest Rt by state today, with 1.12.

Kadar kebolehjangkitan Covid-19 atau Ro/Rt pada jangkaan mengikut kes seharian pada 5 hb Dec 2021 untuk seluruh negara adalah 0.98. Manakala pecahan mengikut negeri adalah seperti di lampiran pic.twitter.com/5rHpakmj1i — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) December 6, 2021

This was followed by Melaka (1.04), Perak (1.01), and Kedah (1.00) — all of which had either increased or remained stagnant from the start of the month.

Meanwhile, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur both registered an Rt of 0.99, which is a slight reduction for both states since December 1.

The lowest Rt was seen in Sabah, Putrajaya and Negri Sembilan, at 0.93 respectively.

Previously, the nation’s Rt reduced from 1.05 on November 15 to 0.95 at the end of that month.